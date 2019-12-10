To the editor:
TV viewers have been getting an unsightly, up close and personal view over the past couple of weeks of how the criminality of President Donald Trump’s organization has undermined the nation over the past three years.
Much like the O.J. Simpson trial back in 1995, all of the exposed machinations of the president, Rudy Giuliani and the rest of his sordid minions have become “must see television” by millions of citizens from both sides of the aisle.
Nothing that has come out since the viewable hearings began in early November should surprise anyone on either a moral or intellectual vein, as Trump has for years been one of the most unsavory “success stories” that America has ever seen, coupled with the fact that only our government’s six bailouts of this failed businessman saved him from becoming just another faceless nonentity.
The testimony has been riveting, exposing horror tales of the evil perpetrated domestically and overseas — the sickening, tweet infused smear campaign and witness intimidation against former ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch; elucidating vocabulary challenged Americans on the meaning of “quid pro quo” as pertaining to Trump’s use of Giuliani to push two Ukrainian oligarchs to dig up pre-election dirt to damage Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family; and the facts of his coordinating with Russia and President Vladimir Putin to besmirch Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.
Make up your own list of malfeasances, as they continues to emanate from your TV sets.
And Trump’s behind the scenes attacks on Yovanovitch and other diplomats now serving overseas has destroyed the morale and undermined the independence of these officials, and has led to an exodus of ambassadors. Never mind the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.
Trump’s huge budget cuts to this important department hasn’t helped matters either, but by now everyone realizes that his modus operandi financially speaking is to introduce as much corporation friendly legislation as he can. This is exemplified by his ham-handed and economically ignorant attempts to pressure the Federal Reserve to continue rate cuts at every monthly meeting, amazingly desiring a below-zero rate.
The rich salivate at the prospects of even more tax cuts and wealth aiding legislation, while the middle class and poor can go to oblivion.
Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn and Rick Gates — this is just a partial list of those who’ve lied repeatedly for Trump over the past three years. Some are presently incarcerated for it, and some will be soon.
Trump ordered officials due to testify to the House Intelligence Committee to lie for him, and he demanded Chairman Adam Schiff’s dismissal from Congress. He is funneling campaign money to GOP senators for their upcoming campaigns to buy “no” votes if his impeachment comes to a trial.
This entire nightmare is right out in the open, plain as your color picture tube, as Trump laughs at due process of law and points to his continued approval among Republican voters.
It’s almost fait acompli that despite all the truths about the stolen election of 2016 and the rest of facts, there still won’t be sufficient GOP votes to remove him from office. The Republican Party, many who watched in dismay as Trump took the election from a group of more suitable candidates three years ago, now shield him from accountability.
That fact, along with those who put these people into power, is the true and continuing shame of a nation.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.