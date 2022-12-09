To the editor:
In this week's column, The Wednesday Advocate, Theodore Xenakis states, concerning the role of intelligence officials evaluating the relevance of Hunter Biden’s laptop, that there was no actual evidence to make those officials doubt the relevance, the integrity of this computer, and thus should have made this public. But he neglects to state that the computer was out of Biden’s possession for an extended period; if this was a criminal trial, the computer might not be admissible.
I guess Mr. Xenakis is okay with James Comey publically announcing that he was reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton, also two weeks before the election. That move likely caused voters to question her and possibly led to her defeat.
Isn’t it the role of an intelligence agent to discern possible threats? And isn’t this pattern of questionably negative information surfacing just before an election enough of a coincidence to make those officers guarded, question their discovery and avoid release?
I want those who guard democracy, including the election process, to be absolutely certain of the accuracy and legitimacy before releasing anything to the public that could sway the election. Hunter Biden has not been convicted, except by the radical right-wing media.
Finally, Democrats are the only people mentioned in Mr. Xenakis’ article about government corruption. That's amazing since the world is watching as high-level Republicans deny that Donald Trump followers tried to bring down our democracy by attempting to overturn the election.
And now Trump has stated, “Suspend the Constitution.”
Marc Klein
North Andover
