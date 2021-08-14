To the editor:
First, it should ban taxpayer-funded nondisclosure agreements. Financial agreements should not depend on nondisclosure agreements.
Second, outside investigations should be performed by independent and unbiased investigators. It would be best not to use the same investigator or firm twice in a row. Otherwise the firm appears beholden to the town and loses its independence.
Finally, it should require open positions, new positions and reorganized positions to be posted internally and externally.
Last summer a reorganization led to a new position of director of the new Division of Collaborative Support Services. A person was appointed to the without a job posting or interview.
Now Andover Youth Services may be reorganized. The town should be required to have job descriptions, post jobs externally, and undertake a thorough interview process.
Kathleen Grant
Andover