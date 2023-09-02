To the editor:
The Eagle-Tribune – in its Friday article “Architects seek to limit traffic at new high school” – has once again allowed itself to be hoodwinked by the Andover School Committee into writing an article about the pet project they are pushing that is not an approved project.
The story makes it seem – in both the headline and the text – as if this pet project has been approved by voters. Nowhere does it state that even the Massachusetts School Building Authority has rejected the School Committee’s application for having the state subsidize this because the state has said that our current 26-year-old high school building (totally and comprehensively renovated and expanded back in 1997) does not warrant needing to be replaced.
Friday’s article is seriously misleading and irresponsible reporting by The Eagle-Tribune.
Bob Pokress
Andover
