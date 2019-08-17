To the editor:
Thirteen hours apart two more American communities, and by proxy the rest of this violence inundated nation, were left with more emotional and physical detritus to pick through, after shootings ravaged Texas and Ohio.
El Paso and Dayton are now two more cities that will have a special meaning in people’s minds for a while, just like Washington D.C., Gilroy, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, did with their unhappy catastrophes.
And despite all the fury and misery of the survivors and Americans who care about their plight, along with calls from politicians for their silly prayers, which do nothing for the dead nor living, the most murderous of all western hemisphere nations will keep on keeping on after the usual post-carnage reflective period fixes nothing.
After all, we’ve already had 248 of these events in 2019, with 979 people shot and 246 killed. Just another day in Heartbreak Nation.
In a rational nation, America would’ve put strict laws in place at the federal level decades ago which at least would’ve lessened the obscene amount of man-engineered death that we’re subjugated by and made it harder for bad guys to become executioners.
A few states, like Massachusetts and New York, have admirably done this, but the federal umbrella would be important to keep potential killers living in a sensible gun-laws state from simply importing them from an adjacent firearm-rich, red state.
The national Republican Party, and those who vote for it, are the major reasons for America’s lack of common-sense protection. Most GOP members of Congress gleefully receive PAC money from the National Rifle Association to continue to stymie firearms protections that a strong majority of all Americans have desired for years.
A number of polls taken before the recent atrocities showed an average of 69% of Americans (85% Democratic voters and 57% Republican) favor stricter statutes that would make owning assault and semi-assault rifles illegal, establish background checks, and register all handguns sold, whether at gun stores or outdoor gun sales. Sounds logical, right?
Well, no, at least not with the present-day GOP, a loathsome crowd who have for the most part ensconced themselves around President Donald Trump's sophomoric, anti-human tweets, correctly divining that a predominately white voting base will reward them and Trump handsomely in November 2020. Indeed, polls show his base approving the dysfunction perpetrated by his administration, with an unsurprising 89% positive rating from GOP-identifying men and women.
Nobody is saying the Trump administration itself is the cause of the recent shootings, or that he made Connor Betts and Patrick Crusius our latest, deadliest household names. America has been awash in self-inflicted violence for decades. After every tragedy conservatives circle the wagons and wait for the emotional tumult to die down.
Then we all wait some more for the next calamity to strike.
The saddest part is the almost-certain fact Congress will do nothing to address the nightmare, even with the blood of new victims on their minds. The ideological divide between left and the right is huge, and pertaining to gun laws is probably insurmountable.
Democrats are correctly in favor of background checks for all firearms purchases, which in the GOP’s eyes would be a three- to four-day inconvenience that their constituents wouldn’t favor.
Right-wing politicians, on the other hand, use as camouflage their claims on both mental disease being the main force that makes a shooter a shooter, as well as the old “violent movies and video games” canard.
Republicans’ arguments aren’t really due to these smoke screens. Their real reasons are the dollars they receive from the NRA, as well as the existing red-state believers in the fable that Democrats are trying to take away their legally registered guns.
The fact is nobody is trying to deprive hunters and homeowners from their standard rifles and handguns. Rational people simply realize that AK-47s and AR-15s shouldn’t be bunched up in anyone’s cellar, and that any potentially deadly weapon should be registered, just like cars and boats are.
This is common sense — just not in present-day America.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.