To the editor:
‘Are you prepared for the coming green energy nightmare? The Biden administration’s misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act” is filled with $400B in green energy pork to increase utility scale wind and solar and subsize electric car purchases. But the rush to abandon fossil fuels is completely shortsighted and it will cause electric power to become very expensive and very unreliable, very soon, just as it is in California, Germany, and the UK today.
What are the problems of wind and solar? Wind and solar equipment have only a 15- to 20-year lifespan, are not easily recycled, and recycling/replacement costs have not been budgeted for. They typically produce only 20 to 30% of their rated capacity, so you either need to build four to five times the needed capacity, back them up with very expensive batteries, or keep your fossil fuel plants operating 70 to 80% of the time.
Further, they occupy at least 10 times more land than a fossil fuel plant. Often the best places for them is in environmentally sensitive areas far from the cities where their power is needed, requiring hundreds of miles of new transmission lines.
The wind industry gets a pass for the millions of bats and birds it kills every year, including large birds of prey such as eagles. Homeowners will soon be forced to forego gas furnace replacement in favor of electric heat pumps, putting additional strain on a soon-to-be unreliable electric grid.
Sorry, but expensive, intermittent wind and solar should not account for more than 15% of our electricity generation.
Daniel Murphy
North Andover
