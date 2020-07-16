To the editor:
Why is it that conversations about schools reopening focus on daycare for parents, socialization, mental health, feeding kids and protecting them from abusive parents, but not at all about providing them an education?
School used to exist to educate students. How have we gotten to a place where school is the sole source of food for so many students that it’s a public health crisis to have the schools closed; or where it seems impossible for kids to socialize outside of a school setting?
Why is the school the source of mental health care for so many, and why do so many students need mental health care?
How is it that child abuse is such a problem as to rank in this equation as one of the main concerns for needing schools to be open?
It seems we have a deeper problem going on in our country when education is no longer the main purpose of school. Can we talk about fixing the root causes of any of these issues instead of continuing to use schools as Band-Aid solutions to every problem involving children?
A good teacher is worth their weight in gold, but we pay them peanuts and expect them to solve an ever-increasing array of problems that have nothing to do with their job description.
How about instead of asking teachers to constantly do more with less, we focus on actually fixing the problems in society distracting from their work and let them focus on their job of education?
Kelly Moss
Salem, N.H.