To the editor:
In his Feb. 4 letter, Daniel Murphy claims that President Joe Biden is not attempting to unify the country. He states that Biden is not attempting to “work with both sides of the aisle.” In so doing, he ignores the reason for the executive orders.
That reason is the fact that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell only allows those bills that are policy issues supported by the Republican Party to move through Congress, thus preventing debate on issues that are supported by Democrats.
During the last six years of Barak Obama's presidency and the four years of President Donald Trump, McConnell as majority leader blocked consideration, i.e. would not allow advancement through committee, of bills brought forward by Democrats.
Murphy and Darlene Murray, in her Feb. 11 letter, cite the job-killing effect of halting the Keystone XL pipeline. These are temporary jobs, but the destruction to the 1,179 miles of land and the effects on the environment are permanent.
Murphy blames Biden for not stopping the second impeachment of Trump, claiming unconstitutionality. How else do you punish the ex-president for his role in the attempted coup and prevent any future, much smarter leader from attempting to do the same?
Trump must be held accountable, at least in the history books.
Finally, there has never been a more divisive president than Trump. On TV he blamed the Democrats for exaggerating the seriousness of the pandemic. He claimed this was a hoax and no worse than the flu.
That is the most dangerous lie told by any president.
Marc Klein
North Andover