To the editor:
I have to say this. To those of you who voted for Joe Biden and gave the Democrats control of both houses of Congress, the deed is done. I must believe that you had no idea how bad things would get.
However, going forward, you have no excuse this fall if you vote again for democrats.
I have feared for our country, but not to the point of saying that it is lost forever.
My despair has deepened so much more that I am convinced that if the American people vote again to keep the Democrats in control, then indeed, the total demise of America is a done deal. I say this assuming this fall’s elections will be legitimate, which is not a given.
We have reached this point because the American people have allowed it to happen. In that sense, we deserve the mess that has descended upon us, even those who knew that democrat control and Biden were a recipe for disaster. That’s the way it works in a democracy.
So to those of you who thought jettisoning Trump and giving the democrats control was a good idea, I ask that you put aside your partisan ideology and vote Republican in the fall. If you don’t, then the status quo will remain, and likely get worse.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
