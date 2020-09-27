To the editor:
Like many of my military friends, I was stunned to hear that the president had called those who had died in the service of their country “losers” and “suckers.”
But my first thoughts were not about President Trump or my own career as a fighter pilot in the Air Force.
In hearing those words, I first thought of my namesake, my Uncle Jimmy Batcheldor, who as a 19 year old was drafted in January 1944, and in June of that year landed on Omaha Beach. He spent the winter of 1944-45 freezing in the Hurtgen Forest and fought his way to the Rhine River at Remagen, then returned home in July 1945 expecting to be shipped to Japan.
With the war over, he started a dairy farm, which he worked until his death at 90.
He never said he was in the Army; he always said he was “in the service.”
There are many forms of noble service, but the term “in the service” is applied most often to those wearing the cloth of the nation, the armed forces. They swear an oath of office “to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
The American flag is not just a symbol of the nation, it is the cloth of commitment worn by those “in the service.” It is the shroud that bears the remains of those who come home by way of Dover Air Force Bace, Delaware. It will drape the coffins of all of us who served as we are lowered into our final resting place. For military members and veterans, it is a part of our DNA.
Veterans are a unique breed. We speak in vertical pronouns; everything is always “we” and “us”, never “me” or “I.” While we hold different political views their commitment to this country is unshakable. Most of us feel uncomfortable when someone says “thank you for your service;” we take service to this nation as a noble, albeit personal obligation, not something for which we should be given thanks.
However, I do expect our president to share that sense of service, of obligation to the country, the Constitution and the rule of law.
And, no, I do not recognize as a badge of honor those who avoided the obligation; they are not winners, as we are certainly not "losers."
America is fortunate that every generation has produced a cadre of women and men who committed themselves to stand watch for this nation. It is right that we celebrate their commitment.
And our leaders ought to remember their call to service.
(Ret.) Brig. Gen. Jim Smith
U.S. Air Force
Salem, N.H.
Editor's Note: The writer is former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, 2009-13.