To the editor:
Having a very strong opinion that all illegal crossings should be prosecuted, in light of the recent actions of the current president, I offer a new path for the violators of our laws:
All male and female individuals between the ages of 16 and 35 must serve a four-year enlistment in the U.S. military or Peace Corps and receive an honorable discharge, then citizenship can be bestowed.
All individuals between the ages of 16 and 35 who choose not to participate will be returned to their country of origin within 30 days.
All individuals between 36 and 72 must serve a four-year minimum enlistment in the Peace Corps or similar U.S.-sponsored organization.
All children up to age 16 must wait for parents or guardians to perform one of the above requirements, before receiving citizenship.
All children born on United States soil are automatically citizens.
In the case of both parents being of qualifying age, or a single mother being of qualifying age, the U.S military or Peace Corps shall accommodate their needs.
Pregnancy or disability should not be a deterrent to the above requirements.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy must be rewritten to include the above requirements.
The path to citizenship cannot be a freebee. Too many have waited and followed the law to gain citizenship.
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence