To the editor:
Truth, justice and the American way -- where is Superman when we need him?
Once more, we read about the Methuen police contract and the misdeeds involved in it.
Our elected officials failed us and those whose duty is to "serve and protect" served themselves and failed those whom they were supposed to protect. Our police chief makes the front page more often than Gov. Charlie Baker.
Methuen is a laughingstock to those from other places.
When I first moved to Methuen, in 1969, a neighbor explained elected town meeting members to me. He said you can vote for them, and they vote on the budget. I was told most were town employees who voted for their pay raises and cared about little else.
The elected head of the Department of Public Works had no idea how to pick up the trash, and we got very poor service.
Change in form of government was going to correct these problems. Some improved, and others are still like the bad old days.
May we be allowed to say, "out with the old, and in with new ways."
When folks I know who live around the country call and ask if what they saw in the news is for real, I hate to say yes. We are that bad.
Please let the various bodies that control our fate -- courts, the Civil Service Commission. etc. -- allow us to make changes that will serve the taxpayers of Methuen.
A fair wage is expected. Abuse of the public is not.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen