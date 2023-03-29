To the editor:
U.S. Congressman Andrew Ogles, from Republican gerrymandered Nashville, was “devastated” and “utterly heartbroken” over the Nashville shooting.
He offered “thoughts and prayers to the families of those lost.”
His 2021 Christmas card featured most of his family (except for his youngest child) toting assault rifles!
I think thoughts and prayers might be better directed to those who voted for him. Or are these latest gun victims simply acceptable collateral damage for the supposed unfettered freedom of the 2nd Amendment?
Gregory Davis
Salem, N.H.
