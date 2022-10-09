To the editor:
For two long years, liberals and their mainstream media counterparts have been warning of an impending “threat to our democracy.” There’s not much with which I agree upon with liberals, but on this much we agree, only not in the way they mean.
Liberals point to a singular event, one which was quelled within hours, an election was certified, and all participants were held accountable in a particularly severe fashion. The real threat to our democracy is one of liberal creation; that is a collective distrust of government entities to impartially carry out their responsibilities. We can start with the FBI, which among many other things has completely punted the Hunter Biden investigation. We can then move to the IRS, whose 87,000 new agents will soon be knocking on your door.
Next up is the DOJ, which recently authorized raiding the Philadelphia home of a pro-life activist father of seven after local authorities dropped assault charges relating to a pushing incident involving another man at a clinic. The same DOJ raided Donald Trump’s home a month before.
Then there’s Homeland Security, which is more concerned with investigating conjured-up accusations of “reign whipping” than dealing with the border crisis.
And let’s not forget FEMA, which Vice President Kamala Harris suggested this week would dole out hurricane relief funds based on “equity.”
When the party in power clearly weaponizes all arms of the government against its enemies, citizens lose trust in their government. This is the true threat to our democracy.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
