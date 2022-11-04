To the editor:
We are writing to express our enthusiastic support for state Rep. Tram Nguyen’s re-election campaign to the 18th Essex District.
Tram has helped many of my friends and neighbors during her four years in office. First she helped people recover from the 2018 Columbia Gas explosions, connecting them to resources they needed for heating and cooking. She also pushed to hold Columbia Gas accountable and put in place safeguards to protect against any such disasters in the future.
During the COVID pandemic, Tram helped hundreds of residents navigate the unemployment system, which she understands well from her work as an employment attorney. She also made sure that low-wage workers, who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic, could qualify for unemployment, and passed a bill to rebuild the solvency of the unemployment trust fund.
Tram knows how to lead in a crisis. But people don’t have to be in a crisis to reach out for her help. She will answer every call, every email, whether it is answering questions about legislation, or helping a constituent with a state licensing agency. She has been known to answer emails at 3 a.m. She doesn’t like to rest until the job is done!
When we elected Tram, we got a state representative who is 100% dedicated to her job, and to the people she represents. She works hard for all of us, and she deserves our vote.
Joe Ruma and Helaine Palmer
Andover
