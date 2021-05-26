To the editor:
I graduated from Timberlane Regional High School in 2000, earned three degrees in music, and am now a tenured university professor and department chair. I owe much to the teachers at Timberlane, especially the music teachers.
I am horrified and saddened by what has become of the Timberlane Regional School Board.
I started watching Timberlane School Board meetings when students were treated as the non-voting constituents and teachers were given respect and gratitude as the skilled, dedicated allies that they are.
Now, the board’s loyalty seems to be to the taxpayers only. While its members bicker and try to whittle down the district until it can only manage mediocrity on the cheap, the students lose out. It’s shameful.
The board’s and superintendent’s joint failure to post a proper replacement position for the director of music and the Performing Arts Center is also shameful. Transparency requires the courage that comes from knowing that one is acting in good faith. They are not.
Those board members who know the strength and value of the music program need to speak up. The breadth and depth of impact accomplished by the program’s exceptional teachers makes the music budget a bargain, and it makes any cut foolhardy.
The board needs to invest in excellence by posting a full-time, recurring music director position and backfilling any vacated teacher position.
The music department has made good on every nickel of investment, and it is one of the very best in the region. Stop trying to make it the cheapest one to run, too.
Michael Callahan
Okemos, Mich.