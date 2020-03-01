To the editor:
On March 10, Timberlane voters will vote on Warrant Article 7, which asks if the Timberlane School District should withdraw from SAU 55, an administrative entity that comprises the Timberlane and Hampstead schools.
Under SAU 55, the Timberlane district pays approximately $1.5 million of a $2 million budget to support 14 SAU employees. The Timberlane and Hampstead districts do not share schools or teaching staff, nor do they share in high-priced items like transportation or food service contracts.
Hampstead high school students attend Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
So, voters should ask: What’s the benefit of being yoked to another district with distinctly different priorities and needs, while sharing no economies of scale?
Indeed, multiple legal disputes have transpired between the three boards (Timberlane, Hampstead and SAU 55), as well as the superintendent of schools.
Clearly this agreement has spiraled into an expensive and unresolvable dysfunction.
Last year, at the direction of voters, a withdrawal planning committee studied the advisability of withdrawing Timberlane from SAU 55. After months of prudent analysis, the committee recommended that separating from SAU 55 would be in the best interest of Timberlane students.
The Timberlane community needs a dedicated superintendent and business administrator, one school board and one budget.
This all adds up to local control, accountability and transparency.
A withdrawal forum will be held at the Danville Community Center on March 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. Voters can hear about the withdrawal plan and have questions answered.
I hope your readers will vote “yes” on Timberlane Warrant Article #7.
Mike McNeil
Atkinson