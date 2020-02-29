To the editor:
School Administrative Unit 55, known as SAU 55, is an administrative body that governs both the Timberlane (Danville, Atkinson, Plaistow and Sandown) and the Hampstead districts. This relationship between two districts has been in operation for approximately 100 years, and there are more reasons for Timberlane to leave SAU 55 than to remain.
A warrant article pertaining to withdrawing from SAU 55 will be on the ballot on March 10, and 60% approval is needed districtwide for this to pass. There are many reasons to vote yes for this warrant article. Here are a few:
Reason 1: There is no change on where the children of either Timberlane or Hampstead will be attending schools. All Timberlane schools will remain intact, and the children’s education would be unchanged.
Reason 2: Timberlane’s needs are vastly different from those of Hampstead. Each district has its own food service vendor and bus contracts, and each district uses separate and distinct curriculums. The only asset shared by the two districts is a fingerprinting machine.
Reason 3: Local control. Timberlane taxpayers and residents should be in control of our district, and right now this is not the case. Timberlane pays 77% of the SAU 55 budget, and Hampstead pays just 23%.
Reason 4: It’s feasible.
The voters in our district voted overwhelmingly in March 2019 to study the feasibility of withdrawing from SAU 55. An SAU 55 withdrawal committee was then formed to study whether leaving was feasible. After meeting all summer last year and researching the pros and cons, they voted 6 to 1 in favor of withdrawal.
The recommendation and plan was then presented to and approved by the New Hampshire Department of Education late last year.
Now, it’s in the district voters’ hands on March 10.
If this warrant article passes, the district would withdraw based upon the plan created by the committee and will finally give 100% focus on Timberlane.
I hope that your readers will vote “yes” on Warrant Article No 7.
Stefanie Dube
Danville