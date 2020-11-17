To the editor:
President Donald Trump is a phenomenon like a blue lobster or the aurora borealis of '38, something that comes along at great intervals in the course of human events, as scientists define.
What gave Trump oxygen was a sense of estrangement or exclusion abroad in the land with which he accidentally connected, him being to some a champion, an irresistible jab at politics seen in the negative sense of that word.
Trump need to be under observation every day by a watchdog media. Without that he would seem to be acceptable and that would be seriously disorienting to those who assume the centuries-old concept of government as measured, magisterial and wise.
But as time went on, what Trump got was a bit of tonal overkill. What poured out of the media seemed at times like pure hatred -- something that should be reserved for the likes of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Pol Pot or Rafael Trujillo.
It's very hard to hit just the right note in a case like this, but now is the time for a dispassionate appraisal of what Trump did and didn't do in his four years, minus the snark and hate.
Lying around the landscape of his causes and effects could be that sense of estrangement which could be reanimated by his intense observers and their well-honed attention paid.
Joan Pendleton
North Andover