To the editor:
No doubt it is because I have spent so much time in Central America over the last quarter century that I am finding myself not just saddened by the egregious human rights abuses being carried out along our southern border, but enraged.
Now, before going any further, I am not an “open borders” liberal, nor am I someone who believes everyone who applies for asylum will qualify for it.
But that said, what state and local law enforcement agencies are doing in places like Texas and Arizona is an egregious violation of the human rights of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.
It was recently revealed that Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas approved the placing of sunken barrels wrapped in razor wire in the Rio Grande, and in the brush along its banks on the U.S. side of the river.
The purpose is to snare migrants in the wire, making it easier for state and local law enforcement officials to catch them and force them back into Mexico. This is frequently being done before migrants have an opportunity to meet with federal authorities to exercise their legal right to ask for asylum.
Last week, a young pregnant migrant became ensnared in razor wire while attempting to cross the river. The trauma resulted in her going into early labor and miscarrying in the water while still trapped in the wire.
A young father carrying his toddler son on his shoulders sustained such a severe laceration to one of his legs that he very nearly bled out when he reached land.
In Arizona last week, a reporter for “The Intercept” photographed a state-run migrant detention center in the blistering Sonoma Desert. About 50 adult men were being kept in an outdoor chain link fence enclosure with virtually no access to any shade. The land temperature at the site was in excess of 115 degrees Fahrenheit.
Let’s also not forget that in 2017 Donald Trump enacted a policy that forcibly separated thousands of migrant kids, some just infants, from their parents in such an incompetent and disorganized manner that hundreds of those kids are unlikely to ever be reunited with their folks.
Let’s also not forget that President Donald J. Trump once advocated shooting migrants in the knees to dissuade them from trying to enter the U.S.
Our immigration system is in need of serious, intelligent, and compassionate reform.
No one disputes that, but snaring pregnant women and young fathers in submerged razor wire, separating babies from their parents, and shooting people in their knees have nothing to do with immigration reform.
Such actions have everything to do with racist, xenophobic, and un-Christian cruelty, and almost Nazi like violations of human rights and dignity.
It is time for all decent Americans, from Cape Ann to California, and Newburyport to Nome, to start speaking such truths to power out loud.
After all, silence in the face of such naked cruelty is, truly, the voice of complicity.
Michael Cook
Gloucester
