To the editor:
I applaud Corky Messner for calling out Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in their recent debate on WMUR.
Shaheen has distorted her record and ignored her failures. She has demonstrated a complete lack of leadership, an amazing feat for someone who has been in the U.S. Senate for 12 years.
Time is up. Two terms are plenty, and what we need now is someone who is a political outsider, not a party loyalist.
Messner is a veteran, a successful businessman and a conservative. He will work to support Granite Staters and get our country back on track.
Economic recovery is a top priority, and Shaheen and other Democats have done nothing to help that recovery.
Thanks to President Donald Trump, we had a booming economy before the pandemic, and we will have that again once he is reelected and he has fiscal conservatives like Messner in the Senate.
It is time to retire Shaheen. Enough is enough. It's time for new blood, an independent voice and a problem solver to serve our interests in the U.S. Senate.
State Rep. Fred Doucette
Salem, N.H.