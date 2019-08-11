To the editor:
A study came recently that reported that if the carbon emissions in the U.S. don’t rapidly decline, New Hampshire will soon experience the same heat as found in the Southeastern part of the country.
We’ve already experienced some effects of climate change in New Hampshire — shortening the fall foliage season, disrupting maple syrup production, costing the fishing industry millions of dollars and endangering the state’s moose population.
I’m frustrated and concerned that Gov. Chris Sununu, who comes from a family of climate change deniers, continues to endanger New Hampshire by blocking a path to renewable energy for the state. He won’t even say that human activity like carbon emissions causes climate change.
In a surprise to no one, Sununu’s contribution roster includes thousands of dollars from non-renewable utility corporations and fossil fuel companies.
Sadly, the governor has made it clear that he won’t help us. And with only a few years left to prevent a climate catastrophe, we need to elect leaders who will take the future of our state seriously — before it’s too late.
Bonnie Wright
Salem, N.H.