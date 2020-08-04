To the editor:
On July 23, the Massachusetts House of Representatives voted down an amendment, 121-38, that would have banned the use of tear gas or other chemical weapons by police unless there was an imminent threat or all deescalation tactics had been attempted, as part of police reform bill S.2820.
An ongoing pattern of needless and unwarranted police violence against black and brown people living in the United States has given way to protests across the nation. It is important to note that these protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful.
However, police forces monitoring protests have been documented reacting harshly, shooting protesters with rubber bullets and using chemical irritants like tear gas against them.
In 1925, tear gas was banned in warfare at the Geneva Convention. Nearly 100 years later we are still using tactics deemed too inhumane for war against largely lawful and peaceful protesters. The vote to uphold the use of such tactics is a complete disgrace.
It is high time for a real, substantive change in the Statehouse and in the way we protect our communities. In the 17th Essex District, Dr. Marianela Rivera is running to be the voice for that change.
She will work to preserve the basic rights of all Americans to let their voices be heard safely. On Sept. 1, or by mail-in ballot, I urge your readers to vote for Marianela Rivera.
Liam Donovan
Andover