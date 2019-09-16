To the editor:
In 2006, Massachusetts established an estate tax law with a $1 million estate exclusion. However, in the current law, the exclusion vanishes if the estate’s value is more than $1 million.
Only 13 states have an estate tax. With the current market value of homes in Massachusetts, middle class retirees should consider the value of their modest home in addition to any IRA savings they have for retirement.
For many, the total is over $1 million and will be subject to an estate tax.
Even if your estate exceeds the million-dollar exclusion by $10, your estate will be taxed. An estate valued at $1,000,010 will owe $36,000 in taxes.
In a 2016 Kiplinger article, “States with the scariest death tax,” Massachusetts was ranked second, Oregon being the worst. Consider our neighboring states’ estate tax exclusions: Vermont, $2.75 million; Connecticut, $3.6 million; Maine, $5.7 million; or the federal $11.5 million.
Responding to taxpayers’ concerns, on Sept. 10, Bill 2446, a revision of the current estate tax law, was presented by Rep. Shawn Dooley before the Committee on Revenue.
His bill, among other revisions, would raise the estate exclusion to $2.47 million.
This bill is long overdue. Concerned voters should make their voices heard, and contact their state senator and representative to let them know they support Bill 2446.
It’s about time the estate exclusion should be raised from the 2006 level.
Cynthia Theriault
Methuen