To the editor:
Now that our collective consciousness has begun to be more familiar with the long-term societal effects that systemic racism has on communities as a whole, it is time to move forward with greater determination toward a more united society.
We are all members of a single nation. Likewise readers of this newspaper are members of a single community in which we all live, work and play.
Our children are all members of a single future, and it is time we truly heed Dr. Martin Luther King’s words and allow only the content of an individuals character to be the determining factor in how we see them.
We must strive to be better in respecting the ideologies that each of us individually has developed for ourselves; for that is the primary function of liberty.
As free people, we are each able to choose our beliefs and be honest with elements that make us who we are. And as a free people, it is our duty to respect others’ ability to do the same, while recognizing that if our actions infringe on somebody else’s ability to express themselves freely, we are no longer participating in liberty.
It is time to move forward in unity to creating communities that allow for greater expressions of liberty and allow all members of the community to pursue their vision of happiness in peace and safety.
Dave Michienzi
Haverhill