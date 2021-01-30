To the editor:
One of the main things I've learned this week is that engaging in the financial market of your own free will is dangerous to your portfolio. The government and its partners in crime will now "reduce your risk," albeit against your own will.
It seems like the same energy as that behind mask mandates and economic shutdown orders.
Do we see it yet? It's time to take off the masks, open up the stores, and go visit our families.
Clearly these people are terrified of us when we band together.
John Jeffries
Haverhill