To the editor:
The New Hampshire House passed our state budget, supported by every Derry state representative (all Republicans).
If adopted, it underfunds by $90 million the state's adequacy education obligation; and it grossly inadequately supports school districts to help with safety during the pandemic.
Its one-time slight reduction in the statewide education property tax will not come close to filling the gaps. It also includes millions for vouchers (“Education Freedom Accounts”) by giving your tax dollars to families of private and religious school students while decreasing support for public education.
And by defunding state support for clinics offering abortion services, the House budget drastically increases the health risk for women needing basic health services and screenings.
How are all these cuts and underfunding possible? There's $100 million from reducing the business enterprise tax, business profits tax, rooms and meals tax, and phasing out the interest and dividends tax (impacting mostly the very wealthy).
The result -- dangerous reductions in essential services vital to our health and safety.
Do Derry's Republican representatives represent you?
The state Senate takes up the budget soon. Please tell the Derry, Windham and Hampstead state senator, Republican Sen. Regina Birdsell, or your own senator, what you want in our state budget. Your voice matters.
Charlie Zoeller
Derry