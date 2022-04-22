To the editor:
I completely agree with the writer about children being exposed to so much violence on TV shows and movies, along with that contained in video games.
Research shows that well more than half of shows contain violence. Even commercials feature violent acts. This certainly does stimulate and promote violence in the minds of young people who may already have aggressive tendencies.
Where is the watchful eye of the Federal Communication Commission? Where is the government mandate to stop it, and not just on television shows and commercials, but also Hollywood movies.
Parents need help with this.
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.