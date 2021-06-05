To the editor:
It’s time for Celtics Nation to face the truth: Our team isn’t very good. And it has nothing to do with Kyrie Irving.
Despite Irving’s departure two years ago, the Celtics still had a capable roster with every chance at being a good team, yet they continually came out of the gate slow and put themselves down by double digits at halftime.
Kemba Walker needed to be a reliable scorer, yet he was inconsistent and injured all year. The deadline acquisition of Evan Fournier, while effective, was not nearly the move needed to put Boston in contention.
Instead, we choose instead to talk about Irving stomping on the logo at mid-court, his lack of commitment to the 2018 Celtics or, God forbid, his attempt to confront racism and fan aggression in sports.
This only proves that two years later, Kyrie is still inexplicably living in the heads of Celtics fans rent-free.
My advice to the Celtics faithful is this: Let’s take ownership of our shortcomings as a franchise and fan base, and stop worrying about whatever Kyrie Irving is doing.
Jake Boland
Amesbury