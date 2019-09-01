To the editor:
If someone stole your Social Security number 20 years ago and went out and qualified themselves for a fantastic education, high-paying jobs at Harvard University, pensions book deals and other perks — and literally made millions of dollars from your identity — how would you feel?
Even when they now come back and say, "I'm sorry, I made mistakes, I was wrong, I learned my lesson, and let's work together for a common cause.”
This is exactly what Sen. Elizabeth Warren has done.
She recently staged an appearance in Iowa to "apologize" for her actions by giving away more "free" stuff to her Native American audience.
What a tragedy, indeed.
It's time to really consider those who care about what being American means and protecting U.S. jobs and those citizens who live and work here with the utmost priority.
Brian Durkin
Lawrence