To the editor:
Was the tragic accident in Andover’s Elm Square caused by the method in which the traffic/pedestrian signals are coordinated? An experience I had in 2020 at the north end of Basaliere Bridge in Haverhill begs the question.
After waiting in my car at a red light, I proceeded to turn right when the light turned green, only to discover I was driving right into the path of pedestrians crossing Water Street.
The pedestrians and I were all obeying our respective signals. The “Walk” sign indicated it was safe for pedestrians to cross the street and the green light gave me the go ahead to turn right.
I could not believe these signals were timed correctly, but when I spoke to a Haverhill traffic officer I learned otherwise. I was informed “this is standard practice,” that the MassDOT coordinated the lights this way when Route 125 was reconstructed, and that Haverhill had no right to disagree. The official added that the MassDOT originally did not coordinate signals like this, but finally decided to join in with other states doing so.
“If you think about it, every time a pedestrian wants to cross, the entire intersection would be shut down,” the traffic officer said. “It would create traffic jams.”
How many intersections are signaled this way? It certainly seems dangerous. Perhaps it’s time for city officials to revisit this issue to determine how safe this method of coordinating signals is and re-time the signals using other methodologies if laws now permit cities and towns to do so.
Jeanne Ripple
Haverhill
