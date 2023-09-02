To the editor:
In Mr. Coleman’s Sound Off claiming that lawyers won’t represent Mr. Trump, he fails to recognize that the lawyers who have represented Mr. Trump are crucified, denigrated, and demonized by the left and Democratic law firms.
They are routinely threatened for representing the former president.
Mr. Coleman also states that Mr. Trump is guilty.
I guess he has forgotten you are innocent until proven guilty; his ability to see the future seems to be nothing more than hatred.
Perhaps Mr. Coleman should realize that all these alleged crimes came about after Mr. Trump decided to run for president. Coincidence? Not at all.
John C. Going
Nashua
