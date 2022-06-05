To the editor:
School shooters pick schools because they are easy targets. Make schools secure. Then watch the horror played out in churches, shopping malls, offices and theaters. Oh wait, that’s already happened.
Do we secure the whole world?
Maybe we should look at all the violent influences in our society and the crumbling of our cultural norms. Maybe it’s the lawlessness that pervades our society, and the economic inequality that persists when equity and victimhood are offered rather than real opportunity.
There is so much sickness in America these days, and it’s not just mental illness.
We reap what we sow.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.