To the editor:
It’s surreal watching left-wingers defend now known mistruths, as if the truth never surfaced. Putting aside the litany of lies that spew forth from President Joe Biden at a clip so fast that fact checkers have run out of Pinocchio's to award, remember George Bush the draft dodger? Donald Trump the Russian agent? Hunter Biden's laptop not being Hunter Biden's laptop? Harry Reid saying Mitt Romney didn't pay any taxes? The Capitol police officer beaten to death on Jan. 6 with a fire extinguisher? The Jussie Smollet, Duke Lacrosse, and Bubba Wallace "hate crimes"? All now proven lies.
If Democrats like being lied to, like Joey Pantoliano's character Cipher in the classic movie "The Matrix," that's their business. But the rest of us want to get out of the "Matrix" Democrats have turned our country into -- and ASAP.
Nick McNulty
Windham
