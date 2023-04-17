To the Editor: The recommendation by the Andover High School Building Committee to build a new high school requires sober consideration from each citizen of this town. The Townsman’s quote of Committee member Shannon Scully: “It’s cleaner, it’s quicker, it brings less risk, it’s less impactful for the students … it’s also the least expensive of our notable expensive options” seems to indicate that this project needs to be done regardless of our ability to pay for it. Andover should delay building a new high school until the existing elementary school building project is completed.
The MSBA has rejected Andover’s application for reasons including a high number of annual submissions for state funding, schools in more urgent need of replacement and the fact that Andover is currently receiving funding for the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool construction project.
Those funds, which could be up to 40% of construction costs, are a necessity for this community. The increase in the property tax is estimated to be between $1,740 and $2,215 annually (dependent on interest rates) without that funding.
Massachusetts is currently experiencing an exodus of both businesses and citizens in part due to the high cost of living. Andover might very well mimic the state’s contraction with property tax increases of this size.
The proximate needs addressing overcrowding issues might be met with modular portable classrooms until our fiscal situation improves. The policy of increasing spending during times of inflation, existing debt, decreased purchasing power and uncertainty has not been particularly successful for the United States government and would likely have the same result for this town.
I believe we need to pause before committing to the expense of a new high school at this moment. We cannot afford this without assistance. Perhaps the increased tax revenue the Commonwealth receives from the Question 1 Fair Share Amendment (the millionaires tax) voters passed last fall will be an untapped resource as it was intended for public education.
John J. Sudol Andover
