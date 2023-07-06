To the Editor:
It was another bad week for Democrats as the Supreme Court dealt the Biden agenda a trifecta of key losses.
In addition to a ruling in favor of free speech rights, something Democrats used to support but now attempt to stifle at every turn, SCOTUS rejected racist affirmative action admissions policies at universities and dealt a death blow to Biden’s socialist student loan bailout plan.
Regarding the latter, Democrat voters can thank one Donald J. Trump for installing three conservative justices to the high court. Polling has shown a majority of Americans do not support the idea of loan bailouts. The idea is so unpopular it could not even pass a Democratic controlled Senate, failing 52-46.
Democrat politicians including several from Massachusetts quickly turned up the heat, painting the Supreme Court as “extremist.”
Biden chimed in, suggesting SCOTUS “misinterpreted the constitution,” which is rich coming from a man who regularly misinterprets teleprompters.
The ink was barely dry on the opinion before some of the same Democrat politicians declared the fight not over. Democrats just can’t seem to take a loss and recognize the unpopularity of their agenda.
The fact is Biden is beholden to his far-left flank and their empty promises made to a gullible voting base to buy votes. Now Democrats will begin looking for loopholes to enforce their unpopular policies and end arounds to break the law. We should not be surprised given this is the example set by their corrupt President and his tax-cheating, treasonous son.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.