To the Editor: On the very first Earth Day in 1970, 10% of Americans took to the streets demanding action on environmental issues, and Congress responded with a series of landmark legislation that we all benefit from to this day.
We are again in a critical time where policies enacted now will determine whether or not we have safe places to live, food security, and a world to enjoy in our future.
As a 19-year-old nordic skier, I’ve already seen the effects of climate change in recent years as more practices were spent running around the school parking lot with ski poles and a nearby nordic area closed permanently because there was no longer enough snow.
We have the power to move Congress to implement the climate legislation that economists widely agree is the most effective — cash-back carbon pricing — if our leaders hear from enough constituents.
Please visit cclusa.org/write-CFD to ask Senator Shaheen, Senator Hassan, and Representative Pappas to enact cash-back carbon pricing legislation, and thank Representative Kuster for her cosponsorship of H.R. 2307 in the last Congress.
Katharine Gage Windham, N.H.
