I am still reeling from the senseless gun deaths of six people in Tennessee. Another of the well over 100 mass shootings this year in America (131 according to the Gun Violence Archive).
I join the angry chorus shouting out for legislators to do something to stop this slaughter. It is not only legislatures that must act. It is elected executives like governors who must sign bills into law.
New Hampshire can be proud. Several years ago our state legislature passed bills which actually do specific and reasonable actions to reduce gun violence. A red flag bill and an expanded background check bill are steps which really can help.
The mother of the shooter in Tennessee was apparently desperately trying to keep guns away from her increasingly disturbed child. A red flag law could have allowed the court to assist her to remove the guns and monitor the situation.
Unfortunately, our bills did not become laws because our governor, Chris Sununu, vetoed them. He says he’s not making any changes to gun laws in New Hampshire.
To me that means in face of the increasing gun violence epidemic. Our governor is going to do exactly nothing useful. He will throw more guns at the problem like allowing non-students to carry guns in schools which to my mind makes things much worse, not better.
David Breault
Salem, N.H.
