To the Editor:
The GOP has successfully made Hunter Biden the center of the 2024 campaign. This was accomplished by close coordination among House MAGA types, Fox News and other right-wing media groups and undermining the Justice Department.
The next step will be smearing President Biden even though he had no connection with his son’s business.
They are repeating the successful character assassination of Hilary Clinton that worked so well in 2016.The real question is why Democrats have not joined this fight.
Specifically, why was there no objection to Jared Kushner being named special envoy to the Middle East in clear violation of the nepotism laws. He had no knowledge or experience in diplomacy or foreign affairs. This position was merely a cover for the real intent; a fishing expedition for big money.
Jared hit the jackpot landing $2 billion from Saudi Arabia to bail out his failed real estate deals. Saudi Arabia now has a foot inside the Oval Office should Trump return to the White House.
Democrats are quietly sitting by watching all this unfold with no push back at all. They assume better policy positions will gain them the White House in 2024. Apparently, Democrats have not learned from the past and do not understand that the country has moved beyond policy. The GOP is assuming that Democrats will continue to bring pillows to a knife fight. Time to show GOP that Democrats will fight back.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
