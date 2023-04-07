To the Editor: In Tennessee we have again been reminded of the dangers of firearms. We need to regulate them better.
Guns are more powerful than they were 232 years ago when the Second Amendment was passed. They are also easier to obtain now, thanks to the internet and 3D printing.
In 1791, when most Americans lived in rural areas, guns were needed for hunting and protection from dangerous animals. City people don’t need guns for hunting or protection from animals. Guns were dangerous, so many cities regulated them to various degrees.
The National Rifle Association was organized in 1871, to train people to use guns safely, and it supported regulation. In the 1970s, new leadership working with politicians used the Second Amendment to divide urban and rural voters. They campaigned against gun regulation.
Merrimack Valley People for Peace focuses on preventing the violence of war and violence inside our country. It is past time to reduce the tensions around gun regulation. We regulate other dangerous technologies such as automobiles and fuels, why not weapons? Second Amendment arguments that guns protect citizens from government are not settled. Citizens can be better protected from government by protecting voting than by allowing people to use weapons.
Brian Quirk Merrimack Valley People for Peace Lawrence
