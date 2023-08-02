To the Editor:
Massachusetts has one of the least transparent legislatures in the country, meaning that much of their work is hidden from us. Important votes happen behind closed doors and are not reported, and little information is available online.
School committees, select boards and city councils across Massachusetts must follow Open Meeting and Public Records laws (OML, PRL) but our most powerful governing body has exempted itself from both, and exempted the Governor from PRL. Are elected officials fulfilling their obligations? How are our legislators voting and on what basis? How can we constituents hold them accountable or decide whether to re-elect them?
Recently, I used an unexpected moment with House Speaker Mariano to ask for more transparency. His rude response, “We have plenty of transparency, you just don’t know where to look,” blamed me but his words proved my point; I don’t know where to look because the Legislature doesn’t report basic legislative activity to the public.
American government is supposedly “of the people, by the people and for the people,” but in Massachusetts, we the people are excluded. Only 10 other states exempt their legislatures from open meeting laws, making “blue” Massachusetts less democratic than many deep red states.
Two bills now under consideration would bring important changes: An Act Extending the Public Records Law to the Governor and the Legislature (S.2064) and An Act Relative to Open Meeting Law (H.3121). Contact your state Representative and Senator – tell them to help restore our democracy by supporting these bills.
Judy Eskin
Andover
