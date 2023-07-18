To the Editor:
Richard Anthony argues from backwards premises. Trump is being prosecuted because he is a career criminal. And, it’s contagious too. Everyone who works for him is either a criminal or is made into one.
The list is long. He:
1) regularly assaulted unwilling women
2) red lined in the neighborhoods where he developed housing
3) inflated values to get loans, and deflated them to evade taxes
4) obstructed the 2020 election certification in multiple states
5) incited an insurrection to overturn the results in Congress
6) stole and continues to hide dozens of classified documents.
7) committed wire and mail fraud to get his cult followers to send him their hard-earned money for his “legal defense.”
We have his own security video, public speeches, and recordings proving his guilt.
Is Mr. Anthony advocating (as many Republicans do) for ex-presidents and political candidates to be free to commit crimes with impunity? Remember that three Massachusetts Speakers of the House in a row went to prison for bribery. Should they have been excused too? That way lies a third-world dictatorship.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
