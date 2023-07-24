To the Editor:
I read your piece, ”Calls for help pour into 988” (July 13, 2022) and found a profound resonance with the congressman’s personal story of coming home as a veteran, and demands on police and first responders to address what are mental health challenges, and now will be seen for its first year on a designated 988 hotline established by the National Suicide Hotline Prevention Act. https://www.eagletribune.com/news/merrimack_valley/calls-for-help-pour-into-988-suicide-hotline/article_03b68396-2193-11ee-9da8-cba97c5fac25.html
Your article says how events U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton personally went thru after the end of his military career led to his sponsorship of the legislation, and quotes as saying, that what this means is, “officials say [it] has saved lives and focused more attention on the U.S. mental health crisis.”
Your article further explains how events Moulton personally went thru after the end of his military career led to his sponsorship of the legislation, and quotes the congressman as saying, that this is a completely bipartisan bill which went into effect last year, and is reaching record numbers so far.
This is very true, that the service was needed, and also speaks to my experience in the mental health field as a patient who needed to be seen, but had the Wenham police come to my door, unsure how to help, and then taken to the hospital in 2017.
With Moulton’s initiative, cases like these, with his background in the military and myriad problems which can stem from returning home, and other cases will be served better now.
Angus West
Salem, Mass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.