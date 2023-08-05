To the Editor:
Twenty years ago PEPFAR, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, was enacted as a bipartisan effort to address the AIDS crisis worldwide. The results? Twenty-five million lives have been saved from HIV/AIDS.
This year PEPFAR is facing its regular reauthorization by Congress but, for maybe the first time, there are questions about whether the parties can work together to get it done.
Everyone around the world deserves a life of dignity and opportunity and it is imperative that Congress act and move us closer to a day where everyone, everywhere is safe from HIV/AIDS — by cleanly reauthorizing one of the most effective disease-fighting tools in our arsenal.
I urge Rep. Lori Trahan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Edward Markey to continue the legacy of PEPFAR’s incredible success and support America’s bipartisan commitment to fighting the global AIDS crisis.
Mark Michel
Haverhill
