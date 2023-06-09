To the Editor:
This week Ted Xenakis shared his journey from a left-wing student in the 1960s to a conservative individual with concerns about the current state of social, political, and economic systems. However, it is important to challenge some assumptions made in the column.
Characterizing Massachusetts as a “liberal wilderness” and the People’s Republic of Massachusetts oversimplifies its diverse political landscape. While leaning more liberal, it is not a monolithic entity. The federal system is said to be based on the rule of law and the Constitution, rooted in Judeo-Christian beliefs. However, the Constitution is a secular document that separates church and state and protects the rights of individuals regardless of religious beliefs.
The column suggests that the “woke culture” challenges foundational system concepts. However, the push for diversity, inclusion, and equity stems from recognizing historical injustices and striving for a more equal society, without negating equal opportunity and merit.
Xenakis’ concerns about the national debt and federal government power are valid, but these issues are complex, not solely due to specific political ideologies. They require analysis of economic, social, and political factors.
In conclusion, Xenakis’ personal perspectives and experiences are shared, but it is important to critically examine assumptions about social, political, and economic systems. Constructive dialogue and a nuanced understanding of different viewpoints contribute to informed discussions. It also wouldn’t hurt Mr. Xenakis to run his columns through ChatGPT/AI occasionally to check the validity of his arguments. I challenge all readers to do the same.
E. Philip Brown
Haverhill
