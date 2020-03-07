To the editor:
I will be voting “no” on Article 7 (SAU 55 withdrawal).
Over the past several months, I have asked teachers, administrators and staff how they feel about the potential of withdrawing from the SAU. Everyone I've spoken to has indicated that they do not support withdrawal.
I was surprised to hear this, since I assumed the majority was leaning toward withdrawal. What I learned is that there is concern that a total change in leadership will affect students and staff, and that the historical knowledge of our district will be lost.
I compare it to if we were to lose our entire School Board and Budget Committee and we had to start over with all new people. We as a district would struggle to conduct business efficiently.
There is no way that these changes would not affect staff and students. One of the reasons that there are staggered terms for these positions is to have continuity of operations. It is important to have experienced board members to mentor new ones. It's the same for SAU employees, in my opinion.
I have other concerns about our ability to hire a new superintendent and staff an entire SAU. What if the new hires don't work out? What about business continuity?
Will we, as a single district SAU, be able to attract the talent required to run such a district?
I have too many questions to support withdrawal.
Michelle Livingston
Sandown