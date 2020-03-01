To the editor:
The following reasons are why I feel Windham is not yet ready for Article 5 — the $9.5 million Phase II water line:
1. Windham, as a municipality, needs to find out how to design, build, maintain and sustain the Phase II water line.
Article 5 does not bring any additional water to town but distributes the water we voted for last year beyond the Phase I line, to businesses and residences along Route 111. Salem is presently building Phase I, the Route 28 water line from Derry to Salem with the stub to Klemm’s.
Let’s find out how Phase I is working out before beginning Phase II.
2. Windham presently has no defined department, entity or company that is responsible for the building of the $9.5 million pipeline. Salem has not indicated a desire to work the Phase II project.
Pennichuck feels it is a lose-lose for them and the ratepayer due to the 30% up-charge in federal tax. Another option is having an independent company come in and take over the water system, but the details of this are not yet defined. There is also a possibility that Windham can start its own water department, and to this I say, no thanks.
3. There is no defined mechanism for recovering the money from the businesses that will hook into it. It is proposed that a tax increment financing district be put in so that the businesses that hook into the water line will pay back the bond.
A TIF is put in place to incentivize business development. But the total cost to the water users, the timeline for payback, the hook-up charges, the charge for fire suppression, the monthly cost of the water, how much the town must subsidize — these are not yet defined.
Many questions remain.
4. There is no guarantee that the businesses will hook up. To date, businesses have mentioned interest, but the costs to the user for the water have not been defined.
Without a well-defined rate structure, I cannot see how any business would provide a “blank check” for water. If fewer businesses hook up, will the town be left subsidizing more of the water line costs?
5. This pipe will provide water only to lots along the route of the pipe. This water line is not intended to provide residential water to anyone outside of the designated Route 111 area. What will be the cost of expansion and what is the timeline?
6. Over $1.35 million of the $9.5 million is for 1 million gallon water tank to be built on Ledge Road. As of today, I have not seen any plans as to what this huge tank will look like. Will we need to buy or lease the property? Who will maintain this facility, and at what cost?
7. There is talk of using this water to “solve” the contaminated water issues. There are other, more cost-effective and viable solutions to address those issues.
Some of the contaminated properties the town is responsible for are not direct abutters to this water line and would require expenditures above the $9.5 million if it were decided to hook them up to mitigate the contamination.
The primary drive behind this water line has been for the purpose of bringing water to the commercial businesses along Route 111. I am not in favor of asking taxpayers who get no direct benefit to subsidize the businesses’ overhead.
Until these questions are resolved, I will vote no on Article 5.
Roger Hohenberger
Member, Board of Selectmen
Windham