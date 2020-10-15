To the editor:
Peter Torosian is the most energetic state representative candidate I have ever seen. As a Coast Guard veteran, N.H. Marine Patrol officer, airline pilot, former owner/operator of a small aircraft charter company, and founder and former head coach of the Timberlane ski team, he has throughout his life epitomized the virtue of hard work.
He has served with me on the Atkinson Budget Committee for six years and has been instrumental in limiting the growth of Atkinson town government spending. Low taxes are the result of low spending.
Torosian is finishing his second term as one of Atkinson and Plaistow's state representatives. He will talk to anyone about their concerns. He thinks creatively and takes the time to find solutions to problems.
Those who like low taxes, traditional family values, honesty and hard-working representation will find that Torosian's their man.
I heartily endorse Peter Torosian for state representative.
Bill Smith
Atkinson