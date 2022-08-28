To the editor:
Pete Torosian, who is running for New Hampshire state Senate, is a good-old-fashioned candidate who prefers to knock on your door, look you in the eye, and ask for your vote. He is a man of integrity who inspires others; in fact, he motivated me to run for state representative in our hometown of Atkinson, a seat that he has effectively held for the past three terms.
A Coast Guard veteran, Pete will always defend the Constitution and support the conservative values that go along so well with New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die!” philosophy. During his career as an airline captain, hundreds of thousands of passengers entrusted him with their lives; as a state representative, constituents have always been able to trust him to adhere to the N.H. Constitution.
Pete, endorsed by the Liberty Block and the N.H. Liberty Alliance, tirelessly supports constitutional integrity and will always fight against federal overreach. When Congress proposed an unconstitutional bill which would have nationalized elections (HR1), Pete bravely joined the protest that sent a clear “Don’t Tread on Me” message to Washington DC by co-sponsoring a bill asserting states’ rights as provided by the 10th Amendment.
Pete may not have time to knock on every door, but don’t be surprised to see him because that’s more his style than glossy mailers and big signs. If you want New Hampshire to truly adhere to its motto, vote for Pete Torosian for state Senate in the Republican primary Tuesday, Sept. 13th.
Arlene Quaratiello
Atkinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.