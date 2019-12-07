To the editor:
Kudos to the state of Massachusetts for passing a hands-free law. This is definitely a move in the right direction, but I feel a stricter law is needed — not just for Massachusetts but anywhere cell phones and driving are an issue.
The Massachusetts law follows the same formula that other states have implemented:
$100 for the first offense, $250 for the second, and no points until a third offense. I think this leaves much to chance.
New Hampshire passed a similar law in 2015, but cell phone use is still rampant. A small fine with no points or loss of driving privilege just doesn't cut it. People don't care.
Points should be assessed on the first offense, with the loss of driving privilege on the second offense. If you won't put down your phone, the law should act accordingly.
Harsher laws are needed because distracted driving is a 24/7 problem.
In the old days, we were told to stay off of the roads late at night to avoid drunken drivers. Now, distracted driving goes on around the clock.
Going to work, coming home, picking up the kids - the threat is always present.
How would we feel knowing airline pilots were looking at their phones while flying? There would be outrage, and there should be one here, as well, where millions are affected.
If you won't put down your phone, perhaps being forced to put your keys and license down will strike a chord.
Something has to give.
Jim Maz
Salem, N.H.